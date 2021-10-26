Earlier this month, in the aftermath of former five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley bringing shame and dishonor to our ancestors after losing his bout with serial idiot Jake Paul, Mike Tyson discussed the possibility of rectifying such an egregious wrong by beating the shit out of either Jake or his brother, Logan, himself in the boxing ring.

“Well, that’s the money fight,” Tyson said on his popular Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them.”

Sooooo, would he do it?

“That would be a lot of money.”

Fast forward to today, and it seems that the former heavyweight champion’s dream to break at least one Paul brother’s face in half is one step closer to reality. With rumors swirling that the 55-year-old will be returning to the ring in February, courtesy of Drama Alert’s Daniel Keen, Tyson spoke to the Sun and revealed his plans for his next bout—which will be his first since he wrecked Roy Jones Jr. last November.

“I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent,” he told the Sun. “But it will be a really stimulating opponent.”

If Tyson does decide to step in the ring with either of the Paul brothers, it would be a complete 180 from the stance he previously took during a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast.



“My family loves Jake Paul. So fucking easy [I would knock him out],” he said. “But I never would. I would be against my own fucking family. They love this little white motherfucker. You know what I mean? He has fucking balls.”

Despite Tyson’s reluctance to go against his family’s wishes, it’s safe to assume that if Logan or Jake put the right amount of money up, Tyson will happily give either one of them a generous taste of his still-ferocious punching power.

All eyes are on February.