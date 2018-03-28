Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Veteran journalist April Ryan continues to do the Lord’s work just by walking into the White House—which I’m sure at this point smells like moped smoke and zoo dirt—and asking the tough, hard-hitting questions that no one else is asking.



On Tuesday, Ryan noticed that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka Suckabee, didn’t call on her to ask a question. It wouldn’t be shocking considering the level of petty that this administration practices. Knowing this shady-ass White House, President Donald Trump probably took his KFC bucket off his head long enough to tell Suckabee never to call on Ryan again and then went back to talking to the phone sex worker he kept saying sounded a lot like his daughter.

Raw Story notes that Ryan tweeted that it’s not the first time the senior White House correspondent has had issues with the Trump administration’s press shop.

Does the White House have a blacklist? Of course it does, and judging by the policy it supports and the president’s tweets, that list is full of black people.

Advertisement

Here’s to hoping that Ryan will get to ask another question that Suckabee won’t answer, but who are we kidding? Ryan broke the first rule of the Trump White House press: “Never ask real questions about anything real.”