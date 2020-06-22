Is Jamie Foxx Bulking Up to Portray Mike Tyson in a Biopic? 'It's a Definitive Yes'

Jamie Foxx attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony n February 23, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.; Mike Tyson attends Gushcloud Los Angeles Opening Party on June 10, 2019, in Studio City, Calif. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images ) , Jerritt Clark ( Getty Images )

Throughout his comedy career, Jamie Foxx gained a reputation as a master impersonator. However, with his Oscar-winning performance in 2004’s Ray, Foxx proved he had acting chops far beyond bit impersonations.

According to CNN, it looks like the 52-year-old actor will be bringing that same energy to another famous figure he once impersonated—Mike Tyson. On Thursday, Foxx spoke with Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum via Instagram Live about playing the iconic boxer.



“It’s a definitive yes,” the actor confirmed. “Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get it done but we officially got the real ball rolling.”



Foxx also confirmed he has taken on an intense exercise regimen (60 pull-ups, 60 dips and 100 push-ups every other day) so he can get to fighting size and shape. “We’re just changing the body,” he noted. “We will be 216 pounds when we shoot, and then we’ll balloon to 225, 230—which will look like 250 onscreen.”



“I can’t wait to show people what it is,” Foxx added.

We can’t, either. The film was first announced in 2014 and there hadn’t been any further developments since then. If you’ve been on social media for a good amount of time, you may have come across a previous viral video showing Foxx sharing the opening scene for the movie, incorporating Tyson’s infamous lisp. In under two minutes, he completely sold the movie and when I first saw it, I considered it a masterclass for pitching a film.



Foxx also shared a photo of his progress so far, which is already pretty damn noticeable.

“The technology of how I’m going to look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street and ask for autographs, and think that I’m Mike,” Foxx said.

The full interview with Mark Birnbaum can be viewed below:

