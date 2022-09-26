When you sign a $265 million contract extension, needless to say, some expectations are going to be set. The Denver Broncos have longed to get a star quarterback since Peyton Manning’s retirement in 2015. Enter the era of all-pro quarterback Russell Wilson, who needed a change of scenery after ten years with the Seattle Seahawks. However, Wilson’s first few games have given some people thoughts that he may be on the decline of his career.



Let’s say the Broncos aren’t the strongest 2-1 team. Wins against a Davis Mills-lead Texans team and a Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers team might not inspire the most confidence– especially when the Broncos could only muster up 11 points. Eyes have been pointed in the direction of Russell Wilson, who only has two touchdown passes and a 45.2% QBR this year.

Consider this when you compare the first three games of Wilson’s 2021 season against the Colts, Texans, and Vikings: he had 7 TDs, three games when he completed over 70% of his passes, and no INTs. The hope with getting Wilson is that the Broncos could enhance their young weapons like WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Wilson wants to caution everybody that the team is still figuring some things out.

Advertisement

From The Denver Gazelle:

“We’re still all learning each other,” Wilson said. “We’re so close. I’ve been a part of some good offenses, and I think we have a chance to be really, really great... I’m excited because I can feel it — everything is just that close. And once we do, with our defense, we’re going to be unstoppable, I think. We’ve got a chance.”

G/O Media may get a commission 22% off Amazon Fire TV - 50" Omni Series 4K - Early Access Deal Smart TV made smarter

The Omni Series boasts some brilliant, vivid colors on an immersive scale. And because it can be used with Alexa, the Fire TV is always learning. Buy for $400 at Amazon Advertisement

Last night’s game against the 49ers saw the Broncos’ offense have nine three-and-outs, and Wilson only passed for 184 yards. In the three games the Broncos have played, they haven’t scored over 20 points. Some people have said they would rather have Tim Tebow as the starter. I wouldn’t exactly go that far. Russell Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. A late drive in the 49ers game provided some glimpses of bright spots, mainly with Wilson using his legs.

However, this Broncos offense has some things to figure out ahead of a division showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. Most of the weight will fall on Denver’s presumed franchise quarterback.