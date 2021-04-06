Is It Friday? Because Paul Pierce Managed to Get Fired on His Day Off

Photo : Asanka Ratnayake ( Getty Images )

Paul Pierce has had a week, and it’s only Tuesday. The former NBA star turned heads over the weekend when he went live on Instagram to document a night of twerking, neck massages, and general debauchery. Apparently, the sports analyst forgot he worked for the House of Mouse, and on Monday night it was announced that Pierce had been fired from his job.

CNN reports that ESPN has parted ways with Pierce. The company hasn’t commented on the decision, but given that ESPN is owned by the family-friendly Walt Disney Company, it’s not hard to connect the dots here. Pierce began working for ESPN during the 2017-18 season and appeared as an analyst on shows like The Jump and the pregame show NBA Countdown. As previously mentioned, Pierce is a former NBA player who won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.



Pierce hasn’t seemed too bothered by the fallout, with his recent tweets showing that he’s taking it all in stride. His initial response was just a video of him laughing, and he followed that tweet up with one that said “I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning.”

So, I imagine mans is quickly working on a deal with a company that has no problem with a married man indulging in some weed, booze, and light twerking.

As always, the internet was quick to share its opinions on Pierce’s firing, with some thinking it was unjust, others just trying to get their jokes off, and some wondering why his trash-ass takes weren’t fireable offenses.



Where do I stand on this? I don’t fucking know, y’all, I just work here. I don’t know what arrangement Pierce and his wife have, and quite frankly, I don’t need to know. If he’s taking the situation in stride, then good on him.



My only takeaway here is that dude really should apologize to Rachel Nichols. She didn’t need to get dragged into the mess because old boy was trying to feel like he was in his 20s.

Wait. Hold up, I’m in my 20s.

Am I supposed to have people twerking while I smoke weed? Fuck, I’ve been doing this wrong the whole time. Alright, later y’all, I got to hop on IG L ive right quick.