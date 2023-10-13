Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Fashion

Is it a Pant? Is it a Boot? The Pantaboot is Both

If this super-sexy Rihanna shot has you wanting to give this boot-shoe blend trend a try, check out a few of our favorites.

Angela Johnson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen at Carbone to celebrate ASAP Rocky’s birthday on October 04, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Jackson Lee (Getty Images)

If you always have trouble finding the perfect pair of shoes to wear with your outfit, the pantaboot could be the answer to your prayers. Stop laughing. They do exist, and people are wearing them. Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s ex-bae Julia Fox are among the stars who have been spotted embracing the pant-shoe crossbreed.

But if you’re still not sold, check out the way Bad Gal RiRi came full Black Swan to celebrate her partner A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday in Manhattan, and you may have no choice but to take the trend seriously. Dressed in a black skin-tight Balenciaga pantaboot and a tutu-inspired top, she served us bad ballerina in the best way.

Image for article titled Is it a Pant? Is it a Boot? The Pantaboot is Both
Photo: MEGA/GC Images (Getty Images)
If you think you’re ready to try the trend yourself, check out some of our favorite pantaboot styles (and a couple of damn good dupes) at every price point.

Camden Pantalegging - Balenciaga ($3550)

Image for article titled Is it a Pant? Is it a Boot? The Pantaboot is Both
Screenshot: Luisaviaroma.com
If you like Rihanna’s look, you’ll love the Camden Pantalegging from Balenciaga. It is a super-sexy bodycon pantalegging with an elastic waistband and a platform heel.

Eve All-in-One Pants Boot - Etsy ($64.99)

Image for article titled Is it a Pant? Is it a Boot? The Pantaboot is Both
Photo: Etsy.com
I found the look for less with the Eve All-in-One Pants Boot on Etsy. The round toe and the platform heel are just as sexy as a stiletto, but way more comfortable.

Balenciaga Adidas Pantashoe - ($3790)

Image for article titled Is it a Pant? Is it a Boot? The Pantaboot is Both
Photo: saksfifthavenue.com
Ok, so I know I’m being a little extra here, but I just couldn’t resist this Balenciaga - Adidas pantashoe collab from Balenciaga’s Spring ‘23 Collection. Inspired by the classic three-stripe track pant, they turn it up a notch with a surprise pointy-toe stiletto at the bottom.

Azalea Wang Maymay Drawstring Pantaboots - Nordstrom (now $77.99 )

Image for article titled Is it a Pant? Is it a Boot? The Pantaboot is Both
Photo: Nordstrom.com
Get the same look for a whole lot less with these drawstring pantaboots from Azalea Wang. The perfect mix of casual and cute, they have a relaxed track pant silhouette with side stripes and an elastic waist band. And the four-inch heel is the perfect pop of glam.

Azalea Wang Heart Out Extreme Thigh High Boots - ASOS (Now $67)

Image for article titled Is it a Pant? Is it a Boot? The Pantaboot is Both
Photo: ASOS.com
If you’re not ready to commit to a full-on pantaboot, these thigh-high pant boots from Azalea Wang are pretty close. Made with a nylon/spandex blend, they pull up to mid-thigh, so you can get a similar look with a tunic or shirt dress.

Jazlyn Thigh-High Boot - Steve Madden ($149.95)

Image for article titled Is it a Pant? Is it a Boot? The Pantaboot is Both
Photo: SteveMadden.com
The Jazlyn Thigh-High Boot from Steve Madden is another great pantaboot dupe. The thigh-high boot with a pointy-toe stiletto gives you the same look. And the citron shade is perfect for fall.