Is it a Pant? Is it a Boot? The Pantaboot is Both

If you always have trouble finding the perfect pair of shoes to wear with your outfit, the pantaboot could be the answer to your prayers. Stop laughing. They do exist, and people are wearing them. Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s ex-bae Julia Fox are among the stars who have been spotted embracing the pant-shoe crossbreed.

But if you’re still not sold, check out the way Bad Gal RiRi came full Black Swan to celebrate her partner A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday in Manhattan, and you may have no choice but to take the trend seriously. Dressed in a black skin-tight Balenciaga pantaboot and a tutu-inspired top, she served us bad ballerina in the best way.

If you think you’re ready to try the trend yourself, check out some of our favorite pantaboot styles (and a couple of damn good dupes) at every price point.



Camden Pantalegging - Balenciaga ($3550)

If you like Rihanna’s look, you’ll love the Camden Pantalegging from Balenciaga. It is a super-sexy bodycon pantalegging with an elastic waistband and a platform heel.



Eve All-in-One Pants Boot - Etsy ($64.99)

I found the look for less with the Eve All-in-One Pants Boot on Etsy. The round toe and the platform heel are just as sexy as a stiletto, but way more comfortable.

Balenciaga Adidas Pantashoe - ($3790)

Ok, so I know I’m being a little extra here, but I just couldn’t resist this Balenciaga - Adidas pantashoe collab from Balenciaga’s Spring ‘23 Collection. Inspired by the classic three-stripe track pant, they turn it up a notch with a surprise pointy-toe stiletto at the bottom.

Azalea Wang Maymay Drawstring Pantaboots - Nordstrom (now $77.99 )

Get the same look for a whole lot less with these drawstring pantaboots from Azalea Wang. The perfect mix of casual and cute, they have a relaxed track pant silhouette with side stripes and an elastic waist band. And the four-inch heel is the perfect pop of glam.

Azalea Wang Heart Out Extreme Thigh High Boots - ASOS (Now $67)

If you’re not ready to commit to a full-on pantaboot, these thigh-high pant boots from Azalea Wang are pretty close. Made with a nylon/spandex blend, they pull up to mid-thigh, so you can get a similar look with a tunic or shirt dress.



Jazlyn Thigh-High Boot - Steve Madden ($149.95)

The Jazlyn Thigh-High Boot from Steve Madden is another great pantaboot dupe. The thigh-high boot with a pointy-toe stiletto gives you the same look. And the citron shade is perfect for fall.