Dating is hard.

Anyone who says otherwise is probably lying or not a millennial. Whether the reason is we’re too busy to find someone, too uncomfortable to get out there (one time for the awkward black girls!), or a whole host of other reasons, more and more young people are finding it harder to settle down and are getting married later in life—especially compared to our grandparents’ generation.

So it’s not a surprise that at a time where an increasing number of millennials are in therapy or have received treatment from a mental health professional, some say it’s their romantic relationships bringing them to the therapist’s door. With that in mind, I brought together Alice Mills Mai, James Robinson, and Chamin Ajjan—three therapists who work along a diverse cross-section of clients ranging from LGBTQIA+ folks, incarcerated women, survivors of trauma, and couples—to discuss dating and mental health.

Watch the video above to hear from these experts on the effects of modern-day dating issues like ghosting, work-life balance and dating apps on our mental health.