Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Is The Smartest 'Nepo Baby' ...Ever

Brandy Norwood’s daughter, Sy’rai Smith, is stepping into her own spotlight and making a name for herself in Hollywood—and her latest achievement is just further proof of that. And when we tell you what it is and what all the promising 22-year-old has been up to, it’ll be clear to see just how much of a rising star she is in her own right.

From “Baby Brandy” to College Grad

It feels like just yesterday that the world found out “I Wanna Be Down” singer gave birth to her only child back in 2002. Fast forward a little over two decades, and that same child is all grown up and just officially earned her college degree! As evidenced by a series of recent photos on Instagram, Smith let all her fans and followers know she graduated at the top her class—Summa Cum Laude, to be exact—with her Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business.

In the comments section, her proud mama made sure to shower her with love and praise.

“I’m soooooooooo proud of you and the woman you continue to become! You’re the brightest light I’ve ever seen and Im looking forward to the next chapter of your life. Congratulations,” Norwood wrote.

Other famous friends like Niecy Nash and her grandmother also congratulated her on her success.

Making Her Own Mark in the Music and Lifestyle Space

While Norwood will always be the “Vocal Bible,” Smith is crafting her own sound and style. While attending college, back in 2021, she dropped her debut single, “On My Own,” which showcased a smooth R&B vibe that clearly proved good music runs in the family. She would later go on to release additional singles such as “Bad Guy” and “Not About You.

In Novemeber 2024, she also collaborated with Krista Campbell, daughter of “Mary Mary” singer Erica Campbell for a “Wicked”-inspired version of her mother’s song “The Boy Is Mine.”

The Boy Is Mine (Wicked Edition)

When she’s not making music, Smith is making waves in the lifestyle and entertainment space by releasing her podcast, “I Shouldn’t Have Said That,” the first season of which is available on all platforms.

A Bright Future Ahead

With a college degree in hand and a growing career in the industry, Smith is proving she’s more than just Norwood’s daughter—she’s a force all on her own. Whether she’s blessing us with soulful tracks or making power moves in the world of entertainment, one thing’s clear: Sy’rai Smith is just getting started.