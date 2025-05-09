Irv Gotti's Brother Finally Explains His Serious Gripe With Ashanti

Though chatter of celebrity beef has calmed down, it looks like a new one may be brewing between Ashanti and the late Irv Gotti’s brother, Chris Gotti. But it may not last too long.

As we previously told you, Irv passed away back in February after suffering hemorrhagic stroke. In the immediate aftermath, Ashanti — who had a notable and complicated relationship with Irv—revealed she was “really sad” about his death and the way things ended between them. However, she also denied that she was ever in a romantic relationship with him during the time she was signed to his label years ago and that “manipulation played a heavy part into me and Irv’s situation.”

Now, in a new interview on the “Let’s Keep it 100 Podcast,” Chris is blasting Ashanti for her words and calling her out for downplaying the nature of her relationship with his brother.

“She says they wasn’t in a relationship. They was in a relationship. I was they therapist. Like come on now, don’t do that,” he said. “But at the end of the day that’s what makes what went on with them so real.”

He continued:

For her to act like it ain’t Murder Inc. that made her is fucking bullshit or Irv made her. She had three deals before him. Like, something with y’all chemistry worked out! Respect it! That’s all. Not saying you have to talk about the nigga, but respect the magic that was made. That’s all I said.

He went on to say that he wouldn’t stand for anyone talking about his brother in any disparaging manner and that Irv was the one who made Ashanti’s career and got her singing the way she needed to.

And while Chris was clearly irritated, he eventually calmed down and gave the “Foolish” singer props for mostly speaking about his brother in a calm manner and not saying anything too off the wall about him and his behaviors.