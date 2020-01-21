Iranian Student Legally Here on Visa Gets Deported

Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein Photo : CNN

It feels like just Monday night I was talking about how U.S immigration policy is being drafted and enforced by white nationalists. Wait, it was just Monday ? Aw shit, here we go again.

CNN reports that Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein, a 24-year-old student admitted to Northeastern University, was arrested by at Boston Logan International Airport and deported from the U.S. According to attorney Kerry Doyle, this happened in spite of an emergency stay being granted by a Massachusetts district court judge. Hossein was issued a student visa by the State Department just last week but US Customs and Border Protection revoked it and gave him an expedited removal order upon his arrival . An emergency petition filed by Doyle states “Rather than being based in legitimate concerns over Plaintiff’s admissibility to the United States, this revocation and expedited removal is a result of additional scrutiny targeting Iranian citizens.”

Advertisement

For its part, Northeastern University has contacted federal officials to gain more knowledge about the case and figure out how they can help Dehghani return to Northeastern. I hope, for his sake, Dehgahani is able to return and get the education he desires. I really don’t understand the logic of the people giving and executing these orders . They say they’re all for people coming here “the right way” and then when they do, they still wind up being subject to harassment and hostility. It’s like they’re trying to give immigrants a reason to dislike this country. If that’s the goal, t hey’re off to a great start.