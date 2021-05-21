Invade the Planet in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

Image : THQ Nordic

Happy Friday, y’all! It’s that time of week where I put you on some bangers that won’t break the bank. PlayStation has a sale on remakes and remasters, so I figured it’d only be fitting to go put you on some great new takes on some classic games.



Rez: Infinite, $11.99 (PlayStation)

Straight up, if you have a PSVR you need to buy this game. Don’t ask any questions, just go do it.

Fine. I guess I’ll explain why it’s dope.



Rez: Infinite is a remaster of the cult classic PS2 rhythm game. The game is a rail shooter, where you’re guided through several levels whose aesthetic I can only describe as “Y2K AF .” Every time you shoot at a target you’re creating a layer of sound in tandem with the soundtrack. The game came from the brain of Tetsuya Mizuguchi, the same man behind Tetris: Effect. While the remake of Rez is great, the standout here was the newly designed Area X mode. Whenever I want to show someone VR for the first time, I give them the goggles and throw on Area X.



While Rez is a classic, arcade-style rail shooter, Area X allows you free movement through it’s levels that are rendered with gorgeous particle effects. The music bangs, the visuals bang, and while the experience is relatively short, it definitely leaves you wanting more.



Even if you don’t have PSVR, Rez: Infinite is a short, incredibly fun game that isn’t like much else out there.

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered, $9.89 (PlayStation)

High key, this is probably the most slept on game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise and it’s very easy to see why. The game came out exclusively for the Xbox 360 and PS3 a year after the PS4 and Xbox One launched. It’s a shame because it’s one of the most interesting games in the series as it places you in the role of Shay, an assassin who betrays the brotherhood and aligns with the Templars.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is my favorite game in the series and Rogue is essentially just a smaller scale continuation of that game’s naval mechanics. While the Assassin’s Creed series has transitioned from its action-adventure roots into open-world role playing games, I still find myself craving the thrills of the OG games from time to time.



Mainly, I just want to pilot a pirate ship and fuck shit up. Should you feel the same, then this is definitely a game for you!

Destroy All Humans, $29.99 on PlayStation, Downloadable with Xbox Game Pass

Destroy All Humans and Destroy All Humans 2 were games I was always curious about when I was younger but never really checked out. It was the game I would always consider renting at Hollywood Video, but then I was like “Nah, I’ll grab Metal Gear Solid 3 again.” I figured I’d check the game out since it was free on Game Pass, and while it’s no Metal Gear Solid 3 —because really, what is?—the game is still an enjoyable, throwback adventure.

You assume the role of Crypto, an alien sent down to planet earth to, well, destroy all humans. There is a solid amount of mission variety, with some levels requiring you to impersonate a human to get into certain areas or to calm the masses, and others basically just letting you beat the shit out of a town with your gun and your spaceship.



The humor is hit or miss, and there is a little bit of jank around the edges of this game, but at around 7-8 hours, the game doesn’t overstay its welcome. Considering that most action games these days tend to oscillate between linear cinematic adventures or massive open-world experiences, Destroy All Humans hits a happy medium that can be refreshing in small bursts.



Well that about does it! I’ve been hearing nothing but great things about Resident Evil: Village, and I’m sure there are quite a few of you working your way through Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.



Stay safe, have a good weekend, get vaccinated if you can, and play more video games.

