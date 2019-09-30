Introducing PrEP+, Frank Ocean's First Foray Into New York City Queer Club Nights

After conquering the Billboard charts, Frank Ocean has set his sights on a new challenge: nightlife.

Pitchfork reports that the elusive vocalist will be debuting his own queer club night in New York City on Thursday night as a collaborative effort between his own Blonded brand and the popular Gayletter.

Advertisement

“PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance,” Gayletter announced on Instagram. “PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs.”



Advertisement

PrEP+ takes its name from the HIV prevention drug Pre-exposure Prophylaxis and seeks to serve as an homage to “what could have been of the 1980s NYC club scene if the drug PrEP had been invented in that era.”



For those interested in attending, apparently tickets have already been distributed with the location to be revealed Thursday night. Additionally, those in the building might be in for a special treat.



Advertisement

Though we haven’t heard any new music from Ocean since “Carousel,” his generous contribution to Travis Scott’s Astroworld, he recently mentioned he’s in the lab working on his next album, which, according to Pitchfork, will be heavily influenced by “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic” and other “iterations of nightlife.” So those in attendance might be in for a taste test of what’s to come from the 31-year-old’s upcoming release.



Much love to Ocean for creating a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. Just make sure you follow the house rules:



Advertisement

No photos or videos are allowed



Consent is mandatory

Zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form of discrimination

Advertisement

The dance floor is for dancing