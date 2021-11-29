Any Insecure fan can tell you how important music is to the show. Whether it sets the tone of a love scene or encompasses Issa’s emotions in the moment, the series uses music as another character.

Per Variety, creator/star Issa Rae has announced the artists featured on the latest Insecure soundtrack. Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5 will be released Dec. 3 and includes Nnena, Thundercat, Amindi, TeaMarr and “Get It Girl” by Saweetie.

Advertisement

Continuing her world takeover, the soundtrack will be released on Rae’s Atlantic-distribution label Raedio.“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” Rae said. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”



As Insecure has seen Issa start her own marketing company focused on her local community, live musical performances have become a regular part of the show. It’s also not uncommon for the comedy to break new artists with appearances on the series.

Earlier this year Rae announced that Season 5 would be the last for Insecure, sending a plethora of emotions through the fanbase.

G/O Media may get a commission Cyber Monday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Cyber Monday Deals

Insecure Season 5 follows Issa as she repairs her relationship with Molly while trying to build her marketing business and re-start a romance with Nathan.

An Insecure version of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series will have performances from Nnena, Habermehl and TeaMarrr on Dec. 17.



This new soundtrack is the series’ latest way of highlighting the importance of music to Insecure. The Root previously reported on Spotify’s Insecure Interludes, which features Rae, music supervisor Kier Lehman, actor/director Jay Ellis and artists, discussing “ memorable songs, the scoring process, and the cultural impact of Insecure’s music.”

Advertisement

Rae is also an executive producer on HBO’s hilarious A Black Lady Sketch Show, where we assume she will continue to guest star, and she’s also reportedly getting her superhero on as a voice in Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse 2.

So, as sad as we are about Insecure ending, we’ll always have the music, and Issa Rae is still set to conquer our televisions.

Advertisement

Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5 track list:

Nnena – “Fun”

Nick Hakim / Josh Levi – “What’s The Use?”

Thundercat – “Satellite”

Drew Love ft. Josh Levi – “Snoring”

Saweetie – “Get It Girl”

Jessie Boykins, Duckwrth, Ambre – “Seein Ya”

Akeem Ali, Delly, Jorge Amadeus – “50 Lem Hunnits”

Mikhala Jene – “Mad Bitches”

BK Habermehl – “Time Off”

Mereba – “Peaceful Glock”

TeaMarrr – “Pipe Dreams”

Amindi, Tia Gold, Delly – “Fantasy”

Don’t forget to come back to The Root every Monday for Insecure Intermissions!