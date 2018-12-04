Photo: iStock

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wants you to know that if you say things like “Don’t beat a dead horse,” it’s the exact same thing as calling a black person the n-word.

In the whitest, dumbest, most clueless and socially irresponsible tweet ever, PETA likened what they call “speciesism” or “anti-animal” language to using racist epithet’s like “nigger” or homophobic language like “faggot.”

“Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations,” the organization wrote.

The tweet was accompanied by a colorful chart that gave examples of what they consider to be anti-animal language along with suggestions for substitutions people can make to remove “speciesism” from their lives.

They followed up with a second tweet that said, “Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon.”

OK, PETA.

I get it. You want us to stop eating bacon (we won’t). You want us to stop eating burgers (we won’t). You want to protect animals and sometimes you go to extremes to make your point.

This ain’t it.

How dare you even imply that “speciesism” is comparable to the racist language and its ties to racism? Are you saying you think being a meat eater is the same as being a racist? Are you fucking kidding?

It is utterly and egregiously offensive to make the comparison you have made. Racist language is inextricably tied to racism, racial terrorism and racial violence. No matter how you try to twist it, it is not the same thing as using animals in a turn of phrase or enjoying a BLT.

And as far as the so-called “evolution” of the meaning of “social justice,” please stop this. You don’t get to try to co-opt a phrase that represents movements across the globe to liberate, uplift and free oppressed people and liken it your crusade to stop people from eating carnitas tacos every Tuesday. That too is egregiously offensive.

I don’t know what is going on with you, PETA. The way you keep amplifying your hyperbole in defense of protecting animals is bordering on hysterical propaganda at this point.

Do better.

Just like you came up with this nifty little chart of other phrases people can use so as to not offend your delicate sensitivities, find another way to categorize your movement that doesn’t erase already marginalized people doing their own work to remove oppression.

I have linked a plethora of stories below so that you can understand what true social justice is. I suggest someone from your organization read them and learn something.

In the meantime, stop being ridiculous.