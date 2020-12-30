In Today's Edition of Things That Will Never Die, Terrell Owens Blames Super Bowl Loss on Donovan McNabb Being Hungover

Receiver Terrell Owens speaks with quarterback Donovan McNabb of the Philadelphia Eagles while on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 18, 2005 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Photo : Jamie Squire ( Getty Images )

There are few certainties in life, but I’m quite confident that there will never be a day in which former teammates Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb don’t despise each other.

Back in January, McNabb went on Bleacher Report’s Untold Stories to revisit the drama of what it was like to play with the Hall of Fame-bound diva wide receiver.

“The [2005] offseason goes through and then all of a sudden there’s turmoil there and (Owens and the Eagles) are in a conversation going back and forth,” McNabb said. “We had to answer those questions instead of focusing on what we need to do in order to get back to where we were. I thought that was a major distraction for us. […] That was something that kind of broke us up.”

McNabb insisted at the time that he was merely stating facts and would prefer to keep things cordial moving forward, but where’s the fun in that? Owens will forever and always be here for the smoke.

On Wednesday, the six-time Pro Bowler made his own debut on Untold Stories and had absolutely no problems pulling the pin out the grenade to clapback.

“I’ve tried to be cordial with the situation. I thought we had squashed it, but then you guys did an interview and all this resurfaces again,” Owens began. “Just listening to some of the comments and statements about ‘I pretty much ruined the opportunity to run it back’ [rubbed me the wrong way]. Leading up to the Super Bowl, all the questions within the media were geared around ‘Was I gonna make it back.’ For him to be the quarterback [...] really the face of the franchise, I felt like he could’ve answered those questions [in a better way]. I guess, for whatever reason, the statement of him saying that he didn’t need me to win the Super Bowl or play in the Super Bowl, I felt that was a slight.”

Owens then doubled down on his previous allegations that McNabb threw up in the huddle during their Super Bowl XXXIX loss to the Patriots, before revealing that it more than likely wasn’t just nerves.

“Why would somebody lie? There were teammates that said he threw up in the huddle,” he continued. “Personally, I didn’t see it, but there are guys, and I know there are teammates that I’ve talked to recently, that said they saw him throw up in the huddle.

“I’ve talked to teammates since then, and know for a fact that he was out the night before. He was out the night before, before the biggest game pretty much of all of our careers. There are people that saw him out the night before that said he was drinking, and I think that contributed to him throwing up in the huddle. He’s obviously had a history of conditioning problems. So for me, knowing all this information, I felt like that was irresponsible, especially for somebody of his caliber, his status, to obviously be the leader of the team, and you’re out the night before the biggest game of your career. You’re out drinking or what have you, and then that maybe contributed to him throwing up in the huddle. It’s just [...] not good.”

Damn, Donovan. Say it ain’t so.

Clearly, 50 Cent and Rick Ross will squash their beef before T.O. and McNabb ever will.