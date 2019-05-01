Photo: iStock

Today, May 1, marks May Day, the day that we pay homage to the workers of the world, and it is also marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Month.



Here at The Root, we take Mental Health seriously, and we aim to give our readership not only stories they can relate to, but which give them information that they, their families or someone they love can use. Most importantly, we’re here to move the conversation forward, whether that be around new ways of looking at our mental health, breakthroughs in treatment, and even how mental health is tied to social justice.

We know that anxiety—collective and individual—is at an all-time high. The reasons are manifold: that man in the White House; the constant, negative news cycle; even social media. Suicide rates are up for our children and teens, and many of us are suffering in silence. But there is hope, and we as a community are in a good place—where some of the stigmas of speaking out and getting treatment are slowly, surely abating.

This month we will report on parity — which is a push to make insurance companies treat and fund mental health as physical health; healers in our community who are treating mental health in various ways; the mental health of caregivers; mental health and trauma; surviving suicide; and so much more.

So be on the lookout for amazing content from our team and others, and we look forward to sharing our work with you.

Onward!

The Root Team

