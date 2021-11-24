Bad news certainly travels fast. And while it’s easy to get drowned out by all of the impending doom going on in the world, former NBA star Stephen Jackson has made it his mission to be a beacon of light amidst the chaos by giving back to his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.

This past weekend, he was joined by former NFL players Jordan Babineaux, Danny Gorrer, James Johnson, and Shockmain Davis to celebrate the unveiling of a brand-new basketball court in one of the city’s park areas, as part of a beautification project led by beverage brand, Sparkling Ice.

From a press release provided to The Root:

On Saturday, November 20th, the City of Port Arthur unveiled a brand-new basketball court, in partnership with beverage brand, Sparkling Ice. The fun-filled event kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring remarks from former NFL player, Jordan Babineaux, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bill Bartie along with other City Officials. Following the ceremony, the local community participated in a friendly basketball bracket tournament and enjoyed refreshments from Sparkling Ice-infused Kona Ice, southern barbeque food trucks, face painting, photobooths and more.

During the community event, which included a DJ, face- painting , food trucks, and an eight-team basketball tournament, Jackson’s million-dollar smile was on full display as he showed his love and support for his hometown by shooting a few hoops with the next generation of young, aspiring basketball players.

On Twitter, Babineaux, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans during his nine years in the NFL, thanked those who helped bring Sparkling Ice’s Cheer’s to You renovation project to fruition.

“Many thanks to the people who made our neighborhood park renovation a success,” he tweeted. “A special note of gratitude to @everlylee & @SparklingIce for your help to restore hope, rediscover old traditions & shine a beacon of light on our community.”

According to Port Arthur’s The News, there’s a new overlay on the existing court, as well as new hoops and rims. The beautification project will extend to include new picnic tables, swings, and benches in the new year.



