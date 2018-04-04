Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

A California nurse who was fired from her job after saying that “stupid” Stephon Clark “deserved” to be shot and killed in his grandparents’ backyard has raised more than $20,000 to help her pay her bills.

It literally pays to be white, huh?

According to the New York Daily News, Faith Linthicum created a GoFundMe page Saturday with a $25,000 goal, complaining about being fired for “exercising my First Amendment right to free speech.”

“I assure you, and for those that know me, I am not a hateful or discriminatory person. As a person of faith, and a nurse, I love all people and treat everyone equally. Kaiser Permanente fired me without any investigation, and without giving me an opportunity to explain or defend myself,” Linthicum wrote in the GoFundMe description. “I believe Kaiser Permanente violated my First Amendment right to free speech in order to protect themselves from the wrath of these activists. I am now unemployed and unable to pay rent, buy food for myself and my two dogs (French Bulldog & Great Dane), or make my car payments/insurance.”

Of course, she’s not a hateful or discriminatory person. Of course, she loves all people and treats everyone equally, why else then would she post on Facebook that Clark, who was shot repeatedly in the back “deserved it for being stupid.”

“Can we protest the deaths of all the people shot by black people too?” Linthicum wrote in a since-deleted post. “Yeah but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking in peoples houses… why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid.”

However, it seems as if Linthicum has her supporters (of course she does), raising some $20,279 of her $25,000 in three days thanks to the contribution of 468 people.