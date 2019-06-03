Screenshot: WYFF-TV

He’s the son of a single mom and already has an endorsement from Luke Skywalker. (Fine, it’s actor Mark Hamill, who played Skywalker, who showed love—but if I said that Hamill endorsed him, would you even have known who he was?) He’s running a campaign under the hashtag #SendLindseyHome—as in President Trump’s favorite whipping boy, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. And in one day since announcing his campaign he’s already raised $270,000.



It’s time that we all take Jaime Harrison seriously.

According to the Hill, Harrison’s six-figure bag came on small donations from some 9,500 contributions, with the average donation coming in at just $29.

Harrison was the first African-American chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party. He formally announced his campaign with an online video that notes how he used comic books to learn how to read and then used the comic book format to paint Trump’s favorite lapdog as a comical villain who bashed Donald Trump before he became president only to suck up to him after he won office.

The video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times, Harrison’s campaign told The Hill.

The Hill notes that despite his campaign’s huge haul, Harrison is facing an uphill battle. South Carolina is below the Mason-Dixon line, which means it’s red AF, which means it hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office since 2006—and it means Trump won the state by 14 points in 2016.

Also, racists and bigots love Trump, and therefore they have a special affinity for Trump’s favorite house shoes, Graham. Graham has reportedly raised more than “$2 million in the first quarter of 2019 — a bigger haul than some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates — leaving him with roughly $4.6 million in cash on hand, according to his most recent federal filings,” the Hill reports.

But that isn’t stopping Harrison, who believes that people are still kind and that Graham selling his soul to Orange Satan for political gain will ultimately resonate with people who are still righteous and believe in good.

“Sometimes people have been in Washington too long and I think Lindsey’s probably one of them,” Harrison told the Hill in an interview.

Here’s hoping that Harrison has enough to defeat the evil bootlicking machine that is Graham.