Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is willing to consider a plan that would lead to reparations for black Americans.



The presidential candidate made that revelation during a 45-minute interview with The Root. He also expressed his views about Donald Trump’s xenophobia, how he would address police brutality (and how he dealt with the issue when he was mayor of San Antonio), and what his time as HUD secretary taught him about America’s housing crisis.

Watch the interview above.