In a Confession Letter, Matt Gaetz’s Friend Claims the Embattled Congressman Paid for Sex With Minor: Report

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Welp, it looks like Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz better start working out so that he can fight off attackers in prison because he’s about to lose his job and go straight to the pokey if anything in his former friend’s letter is true.



Advertisement

Joel Greenberg, a longtime associate of Gaetz, admitted in a letter that he and Gaetz paid for sex–including sex with an under aged girl.



According to a scathing report in the Daily Beast, Greenberg reportedly wrote a handwritten confession letter claiming that he and Gaetz were “involved in sexual activities” with a girl who was 17 at the time.



“From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18,” he wrote.



“I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”



Greenberg claims that the girl lied about her age and both men believed that the girl was 19 when they reportedly paid her for sex.



If you’ve not already thrown up in your mouth, just know that once the men learned that the girl was underage, they both reportedly stopped contacting her until after her 18th birthday.



Advertisement

The New York Post notes that “the Justice Department has reportedly been investigating whether Gaetz, 38, paid a 17-year-old for sex and enticed her to travel, which would violate federal sex trafficking laws.”



The DOJ is also looking into whether Gaetz recruited women online and then paid them for sex.



Advertisement

“Greenberg, a former Florida county tax collector, was indicted last summer on federal sex-trafficking charges and other offenses allegedly involving the same teenager. He has reportedly been cooperating with the feds since last year — including providing investigators with information about Gaetz’s activities,” the Post reports.



Gaetz has denied paying anyone for sex and claims that he’s never had sex with a 17-year-old.



Advertisement

Has anyone checked on Nestor, Gaetz’s adopted son, whom he didn’t adopt and who has a pension and a full-grown beard?