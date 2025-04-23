Immature Shannon Sharpe's Dirtiest Secret Is Not What You Think

Let’s get the facts out of the way. Shannon Sharpe is being sued by one of his ex-girlfriends. She was offered $10 million to settle her suit, but she wants $50 million. One more thing.

My thoughts on the Shannon Sharpe situation

Tony Buzbee filed the suit. This is the same lawyer that filed a suit against Jay-Z alleging that he sexually assaulted a minor. That suit has since been withdrawn, and Jay, adamant of his innocence, and counter sued Buzbee.

My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z and His Indisputable Role In Shaping The Genre's Culture CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z's Indisputable Role In Shaping Our Culture

My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z and His Indisputable Role In Shaping The Genre's Culture CC Share Subtitles Off

English My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z's Indisputable Role In Shaping Our Culture

Aiight. That’s the facts. Clearly Buzbee has a thing about going after rich Black men (he was also behind the lawsuits against Deshaun ‘nasty man’ Watson), but that doesn’t mean the women he represents are lying. But one thing is absolutely, 100%, indubitably, certain. Shannon Sharpe is a Peter Pan ass negro.

I Won’t Grow Up| Peter Pan JR-With lyrics

In the same way that the little boy who loved Wendy and was able to fly because of Tinker Bell never wanted to grow up, Sharpe is a country ass Black male version of the boy who never wanted to grow up. Dude is in his 50s and out here messing with women who are in their teens. If I have my math right, that mean he was 54 when he first hooked up with her at the age of 19. We should cancel his ass on that fact alone. Then text messages were released that taught us a lot about Sharpe. Maybe too much.

Advertisement

The messages suggest that he likes to get aggressive sexually, which is no problem. If there is consent, do what you do. It also suggests that he likes to engage in race play (where you play with racist ideas in a sexual context)…and that is less ok, but I’m not going to kink shame. Some people like to get spanked; some people like to be told to “put a big Black baby in me.” Weird, but ok. The biggest problem here is that it seems like Sharp just doesn’t want to grow up. The texts, him pursuing a much younger woman...what is Unc doing?

Advertisement

Sharpe is a nearly 60-year-old man with a podcast devoted to being messy. The number one reason anyone would want to watch his youtube channel it is to get some ice-cold Lipton (tea). But only a man who doesn’t want to accept his age would name his show Club Shay Shay. And half the time he has someone on the couch, he is shucking and jiving more than the Blackface performers in Amos and Andy.

Advertisement

It doesn’t matter how may followers he has. Or how many designer clothes he wears. He is in a stage of his life where he should be giving guidance to young Black men. Instead, he is too busy trying to be one.

I hope he is innocent of these charges. But more importantly, I hope he grows the hell up.