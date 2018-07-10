Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

For 25 years, Noel Cintron had one of the worst jobs in America. For 25 years, Cintron drove a large orange tub of sherbet extract around New York City. For 25 years, he had to listen to sherbet excrement’s bloated tales of wild extravagance and the deafening sounds of sherbet devouring KFC.



Cintron was Donald Trump’s chauffeur for 25 years and according to a lawsuit filed by the driver, Trump shorted him overtime money, raised his salary only twice and cut off his health benefits.

Bloomberg reports that Cintron, 59, is suing the Trump Organization “for about 3,300 hours of overtime that he says he worked in the past six years. He’s not allowed to sue for overtime prior to that due to the statute of limitations.”

“In an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige,” Cintron says in the complaint that Trump and his businesses took advantage of the driver.

Also, shout out to the driver for using the French expression “noblesse oblige” in his lawsuit because nothing says, “I want my money!” like a French expression.

Citron began working for Trump 30 years ago and moved up from an entry-level position to driving Original Recipe around town. Cintron was Trump’s personal driver right up until he became president and the driving was taken over by the Secret Service. Cintron is seeking $200,000 for lost wages and anguish endured for having to drive around mummified molten lava.

Fine, he isn’t seeking anguish dues but he should.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has been accused of being a tightwad with horrible business practices who refuses to pay what he owes. Bloomberg notes that over the years, the man masquerading as a president has been sued by employees and contractors who claim that Trump has underpaid them or failed to pay them agreed upon wages.

Just last year, Trump was sued by a supply company in Florida that claimed that Trump stiffed them on some $32,000 for work they did on his shitty golf course.

“Mr. Cintron was at all times paid generously and in accordance with the law,” Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller said in a statement, viewed by Bloomberg. “Once the facts come out, we expect to be fully vindicated in court.”



According to Cintron’s lawsuit, the driver for the worst man in American history was expected to start his day at 7 a.m. and wasn’t allowed to leave until Trump, his family or business told him he was free to go.

“He worked as long as 55 hours per week but was paid a fixed salary of $62,700 in 2003, $68,000 in 2006, and $75,000 in 2010,” according to the complaint, viewed by Bloomberg.

But get this—Cintron’s last pay increase came with one condition: He would get a raise only if he surrendered his health care. The move saved Trump nearly $18,000 in yearly premiums.

“President Trump’s further callousness and cupidity is further demonstrated by the fact that while he is purportedly a billionaire, he has not given his personal driver a meaningful raise in over 12 years!” Cintron said.



I would like to point out Cintron’s effective use of shade in the above statement. Cintron notes that Trump is “purportedly a billionaire.”

Ha! We see you, Cintron.