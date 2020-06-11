If You Ever Wanted to See White-on-White Crime, Check Out These Reactions to NASCAR's Confederate Flag Ban

Photo : Streeter Lecka ( Getty Images )

Have you ever taken a pacifier from a baby?



They lose their shit; kicking and screaming bloody murder until you shove it back in their mouth to calm them down. Well, white supremacy is White America’s binky, and without the comforts that it affords, there are some very upset people coming to grips with the fact that the America they’ve known and loved might not exist anymore—at least for now.

Advertisement

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked a White Renaissance of sorts, and perhaps eager to partake in our brand spanking new post-racial America, NASCAR made the shocking announcement on Wednesday that it will no longer allow the Confederate flag at any of its events.

I know. I can’t believe it myself.



“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a prepared statement. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Advertisement



I would be interested in finding out exactly how in the hell NASCAR plans to enforce this measure, but I’m too busy cackling away at these white folks losing their shit after having their binky snatched from their mouth.

G/O Media may get a commission Samsung Galaxy Buds are Excellent AirPods Alternatives, Especially at Today's $40 Price Drop Samsung Galaxy Buds Buy for $90 from Amazon

Just look at this shit.



Advertisement

Advertisement

But being that we’re in the middle of a White Renaissance, thankfully black folks get to kick up our feet while our self-proclaimed “allies” stomp out these roaches like Whac-a-Mole.

Advertisement

There’s also NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who’s so incensed by this politically correct bullshit that he’s taking his bigoted ball and going home.



Advertisement

In a since-deleted retort on Facebook, he wrote:

Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is fucking one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!

Advertisement

Buh bye, bitch.

Donnie Redd, who handles public relations for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, doesn’t sound particularly fond of the decision either.

Advertisement

“They make a rule to cover a rule,” he told the Tennessean. “The next thing you know you’re so cluttered with rules, you don’t know which one to follow.”

OH WELL.

It’s not lost on anyone that NASCAR made such a major decision at a time when fans can’t even attend races, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s unquestionably the right decision. It also gives its irate fan base time to cool down while NASCAR figures out the best way to address this issue.

Advertisement

If only black folks had the same luxury when addressing racism every damn day.

But it’s also important that we take the time to clap it up for Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series, for calling out NASCAR about this very issue earlier this week. And in response to NASCAR’s decision to rid itself of the Confederate flag, the 26-year-old shared his thoughts on that too.

Advertisement

“Bravo,” he said before his race at Martinsville on Wednesday. “Props to NASCAR and everybody involved. This has been a stressful couple of weeks. [...] Today’s been special. Again, hats off to NASCAR.”

“[NASCAR president Steve] Phelps and I have been in contact a lot just trying to figure out what steps are next. And that was a huge, pivotal moment for the sport. Lot of backlash, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one, and that’s what the real mission is here. So I’m excited about that.”

Advertisement

He then tapped the hood of his car, which just so happened to have a dope-ass Black Lives Matter paint scheme, and added, “We were told by my tire guy to run that part of the car into people. Get them out of the way. But showing a lot of compassion, love and understanding while we do it.”

Advertisement

I suppose the South won’t be rising again anytime soon.

