'If You Ain't Got No Money Take Ya Broke Ass Home!' Report Shows Trump Committee Is Strapped For Cash

A new report by The Washington Post delves into Donald Trump’s joint fundraising committee’s financial woes. The group managed to raise $53.9 million during the first half of this year for his presidential campaign, which is a much larger amount than any of his GOP opponents can claim.

However, according to campaign disclosures that were filed with the Federal Election Commission Monday night, Trump’s seemingly never ending legal bills are costing his political committees a lot of cash. Though they’ve raised almost $54 million, they’ve spent around $52 million of it.

At the beginning of the year, Trump’s Save America leadership PAC had more than $100 million. That amount has now dwindled to about $3.6 million in cash on hand. The reason for its decline is that the money has been used to pay millions in legal bills for Trump, his aides and his associates.

The former president’s advisers stated that the PAC has been taking care of all of the legal bills for almost anyone involved in the investigations if they asked Trump and his advisers for assistance. In addition, the reports filed on Monday also revealed that Trump officials moved money among the various fundraising entities to alleviate financial difficulty.

Recently, the Save America leadership PAC wanted their money back on a significant contribution the group had already made to another Trump PAC . Monday filings showed that Trump’s super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., reported that it had raised over $13 million during the first six months of 2023.

The group also reported it had about $30 million in cash on hand at the conclusion of the reporting period. However, Make America Great Again Inc. refunded $12.2 million to the Save America leadership PAC. This information was reflected on the mid-year report. Despite the lack of funds, Save America PAC did still manage to pay for Melania Trump’s stylist.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the renowned bigot who is vying for the Republican presidential nomination, currently has a super PAC that is leading in outside groups in cash on hand.