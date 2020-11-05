If Biden Wins the White House, He May Still Have to Deal With Mitch McConnell, With His Mitch-Ass

Photo : Tom Brenner ( Getty Images )

After the Senate shoved judge, now justice, Amy Coney Barrett down America’s throat with that sham-ass Supreme Court confirmation hearing during an election, I wanted a Joe Biden presidency that would come in burning shit down. I wanted a president who would come in dictating shit from the job. I basically wanted Biden to come into the White House and handle things like a Black dad. I wanted him to say shit to Congress like, “You think you just going to sit around here all day watching my TV and my cable?” I wanted him to answer everything with “Who do you think you’re talking to like that in my goddamn house?” I wanted him to run shit.



But then America does what America always does when it’s time to show up for people of color — it bailed on us. If Biden wins it will be because of Black people, and while I hate both P. Diddy and Ice Cube, one point that they’ve both made consistently is that we get nothing for our votes. While the numbers are still being tallied, it looks like white women went into the voting booth and did what they always do, and if we learned anything else from this election, it’s that Cubans are not Dominicans.

In the battle for it all, in a time where a president (assuming it’s Biden) will be working to undo all of the fuckshit left behind from the last guy, now was not the time to play around. And then Maine voted for Sen. Shaky Voice Susan Collins. And then Kentucky voted for a Mitch-ass nigga. And then South Carolina voted for Trump’s favorite punching bag, Lindsey Graham. And then Iowa voted for Joni Ernst. And Montana voted for Steve Daines and slowly the pieces of the dream began to crumble. With several seats still remaining to be decided, it seems likely that the Senate will remain under Republican rule, which means for at least two years until the 2022 midterms, Biden is going to be forced to deal with Mitch McConnell and all his bullshit.

While the presidential election is still being decided, McConnell is already starting with his fuckshit. According to Axios, Joe Biden’s transition team is being forced “to consider limiting its prospective Cabinet nominees to those who Mitch McConnell can live with.”



This after a Trump administration that hired everyone from his family to donors for cabinet positions. This is why it was so important not just to win the White House but to take back the Senate because if you think Mitch McConnell isn’t going to be a smug water balloon-neck bastard about everything Biden pushes, then you’ve not been watching. All of Biden’s cabinet’s run through the Senate. If they don’t get confirmed, they don’t join Biden’s team, which means Biden can nominate Stacey Abrams and Susan Rice but the chance of them getting the job is slim. Because there are two things McConnell hates: Black and people.



It’s already being rumored that Biden is looking for Republicans who can fill seats in his cabinet.



“A source close to McConnell tells Axios a Republican Senate would work with Biden on centrist nominees but no ‘radical progressives’ or ones who are controversial with conservatives.”



If this Mitch don’t get the fuck outta here.



But this is the McConnell way. He’s going to take pleasure in thwarting Biden’s presidency just because he can.

You know what we can say goodbye to, for now? Medicare for all , a Green New Deal and an increased federal minimum wage. That shit ain’t happening as long as bubble neck and his goons are running the Senate. Oh, stacking the Supreme Court and eliminating the filibuster?



Bwhahahahhaa…



I don’t mean to laugh but that’s my gut reaction when I see unfettered hopelessness.



“If Republicans keep the Senate, you can forget the Biden agenda,” Brendan Buck, a GOP consultant who was a top aide to former House speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) told the Washington Post. “Divided government doesn’t mean there won’t be action. We’ll just be back to governing by conflict.”



And that’s just the way Mitch McConnell wants it, with his mitch-ass.

