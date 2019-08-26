Photo: Andrew Parsons (Getty Images)

Who are we kidding: Melania Trump is a citizen now, so she can stop acting like she loves her soggy sweat sock of a husband just to stay in the country. Sure, she does that thing where she poses with her saggy-skinned husband during photo ops. Her moves have become so mechanical that there is literally an argument on Twitter about once a month that Melania is either a robot or an actress is standing in for the first lady.



Well, Melania truly came to life Sunday during a moment captured on photo with world leaders and their spouses during the G-7 summit; and like most things relating to Melania’s happiness, it had nothing to with her husband. You see, Melania had a moment with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and well, you can judge for yourself...

This picture says “Save me because I’m being held captive despite having agency and being complicit in all my husband’s racist, xenophobic, fearmongering.”



This photo asked about his Netflix playlist.



This photo wanted to talk later in private.



It didn’t take long for the internet to do what it does in these moments and soon #MelaniaLovesTrudeau was trending.

If only we had a president whose wife loved him. Wait, we did:

Advertisement



