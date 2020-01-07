If a Loser Racist Goes on Fox News and Calls You a Loser Racist, Does It Make a Sound?

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham gets out of an SUV at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2019 after golfing with President Donald Trump at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. Photo : NICHOLAS KAMM ( Getty Images )

Trump’s favorite ingrown toenail, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, took shots at former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who’s currently being whiteballed by the NFL, and Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, because that’s what Lindsey Graham does.



Over the weekend, Kaepernick tweeted that Trump’s attack on one of Iran’s top military officers, Qassem Soleimani, was nothing new since America has a hankering for killing black and brown people.



“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted, Newsweek reports.

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” he wrote. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

But Kaepernick wasn’t the only one ready to call out Trump’s and America’s bullshit. Ocasio-Cortez, one of God’s favorite Congress members, called out Trump for possible tweeting himself into a war crime after he noted that he was ready to fuck with 52 targets in Iran, including possible cultural sites ( which is, in f ac t, a war crime) .

After being expelled from Trump’s intestines, Graham took his old soggy ass onto Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures to defend Trump’s actions.

“Yeah, he’s a loser on and off the field,” Graham told host Maria Bartiromo in reference to Kaepernick, Newsweek reports. “He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region, he has no idea that they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran and used in Iraq.”

“It’s un-American,” he continued. “He’s a racist. If you’re looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror. Your country is not the problem! It’s the Iranian and you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is.”

Because Trump’s third testicle was all worked up and red-faced , he then turned his attention to Ocasio-Cortez.

“You do not need congressional authorization to defend troops in the field in harm’s way,” Graham said. “AOC doesn’t know anything about the law of armed conflict, obviously.”

The real question is if a racist loser goes on Fox News and calls you a racist loser, does it even matter?