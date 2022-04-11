Idris Elba, a.k.a. People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, is just one of those guys who’s effortlessly cool.

Advertisement

No matter what unexpected piece of info comes out about him (like the fact that he used to—and still does—DJ, most recently at the Royal Wedding Reception for Prince Harry and Meghan), there’s seemingly nothing he can do to shirk off that cool. If you didn’t believe me, look no further than his recent interview on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

During his chat, Elba reflected on the variety of “odd jobs” he had while trying to make it big as an actor, explaining that he did “two years of everything” in London including: scene painting, ballet, and contemporary dance. Once he came over to America, however, the difficulties of trying to make it became even more hard.

“It just all fell flat on its face very quickly for about four years,” Elba explained, according to People. “In that time period, I did a lot of things that I’m not proud of. But I did a lot of the things.”

One of those things, come to find out, was a short stint selling weed—and one of his most notable “clients” was none other than Dave Chappelle. Explaining how he used to sell weed while also working as doorman at a comedy club, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 actor said: “I used to sell weed. It wasn’t [legal] back then. I did that for a little bit just to pay the way. Dave Chappelle remembers me ‘cause he used to buy weed from me. Anyway, moving on. But yeah, I did all kinds of things, to be honest.”

G/O Media may get a commission Soap & Glory Hand Food Hydrates, moisturizes and nourishes hands.

Scented with Soap & Glory's Original Pink fragrance. Buy for $6 at Ulta

Wow. Like I said, effortless cool. Amazing, innit?