On Monday, a Houston nurse was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery Los Angeles crash that killed six people, which included a pregnant woman along with her infant. The disturbing surveillance video of the crash has been widely circulated online.

Nicole Linton, 37, was allegedly driving the Mercedes-Benz that raced through a red light at intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenue last Thursday. Linton crashed into several other cars in the Windsor Hills area.

A total of 6 people were killed including all the members of a singular family: 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her partner 24-year-old Reynold Lester (the father of her unborn child) and her son Alonzo who was about to turn one.

In addition, two women were killed in another vehicle and have yet to be identified. Six other vehicles were also involved in the crash, including five people with small injuries in an SUV and another driver in a different vehicle.

District Attorney George Gascón shared in a statement that he is unable to file a manslaughter charge when it involves an unborn child and that this catastrophe is devastating. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines.”

Gascón continued:

“While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resume, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured. It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now viral video of the collision.”

Linton is currently being held on $9 million bail. If convicted as charged, she could receive up to 90 years in prison.