ICE Might Occupy Philly Next and Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About How They’ll Be ‘Welcomed’

In the wake of the fatal shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis — incidents that have ignited protests nationwide — it’s no secret people are on edge when it comes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement‘s tactics. In recent days, unconfirmed chatter has circulated that ICE might bring those same heavily armed agents to the very Black streets of Philadelphia…and folks predict that it won’t end well…at all.

Reactions across social media have sparked discussions and warnings about what those agents may experience should they decide to ramp up forces — and let’s just say, even white folks are saying: “Good f*****g luck.”

Keep in mind, we’re talking about a city that hangs from the street lights after a Philadelphia Eagles game — even when they win. The city has a reputation of not backing down when outsiders try to test their people on a regular day.

Social media is seemingly daring ICE to get froggy and leap, reminding agents that Philly ain’t Minneapolis.

One protestor, reportedly affiliated with the Black Panther Party, declared, “No ice agent won’t ever run up on me… I’ll put a hole in they chest the size of a window,” adding “If you think you about to come and brutalize the people while we’re standing here, FAFO.”

“ICE going to Philly is quite the choice,” a second user wrote. “This is the same city where people have set shit on fire and have taken out light poles out of concrete whenever the Eagles team lost. Or won. The high-ranking police officer warned them that ICE does not want the smoke. She’s serious.”

“ICE is gonna try to do Philly next after Minneapolis lmao. If y’all got PTSD from Minneapolis then Philly is gonna drive y’all directly to hell. Better resign now,” a third teased.

“We destroy our city when we’re happy. Imagine what happens when we’re mad,” another added.

“Gonna go from piss balloons to D batteries real quick,” a fifth wrote

“Naaaahh let em find out, fam,” another fan teased, alongside a GIF of two Black folks crying in laughter.

Mind you, these reactions aren’t solely coming from the residents or online users. Even city officials have made it known that they’re fully prepared to clap back if necessary. Philly sheriff Rochelle Bilal — who deemed ICE “made up, fake, professional law enforcement” — says she won’t hesitate to “arrest” agents who break the law, per The Trace.

Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a statement to ICE as well, and much like sheriff Bilal, declared that agents who break the law will be put into handcuffs, warning: “Donald Trump cannot pardon you.”

“Do you hear me, Ice agents? Do you hear me, National Guard? Do you hear me, military? You’re going to jail! If you commit crimes in the city of Philadelphia — you will be accountable. The law applies to all of you,” the DA announced during a public safety press conference, per WHYY.