Ibram X. Kendi on Using His Influence to Ensure That All Black Lives Matter

Celebrating Black Excellence The Root 100: Celebrating Black Excellence, 10 Years and Counting

“There’s just nothing to me better than when the people that you love the most—and I just love Black people–you know, send you love letters. And that’s really what The Root 100 is.” — Ibram X. Kendi, Director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, 2020 The Root 100 Honoree﻿

Calling Ibram X. Kendi, Ph.D., “accomplished” is quite the understatement.

And as the accolades continue funneling in—which already include New York Times bestselling author, director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, TED speaker, media contributor and academic—Kendi is making sure to use that influence to bring relief “to Black people who are suffering under the foot of racism.”

“Many of us are constantly being attacked, constantly being discredited, constantly being told that we’re worthless and nothing,” said Kendi, w hich is why he says he was especially honored to be recognized on this year’s The Root 100.

“To be recognized by African Americans, I mean, it means everything.”

Watch as Kendi emphasizes the importance of uplifting all Black people, why lists like The Root 100 are so critical, and more in the video above.