The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
VideoOriginals

Ibram X. Kendi on Using His Influence to Ensure That All Black Lives Matter

jessicamoulite
Jessica Moulite
Filed to:Ibram Kendi
Ibram KendiThe Root 100black loveBoston UniversityDailyOverride
1
Save
Celebrating Black ExcellenceThe Root 100: Celebrating Black Excellence, 10 Years and Counting

Calling Ibram X. Kendi, Ph.D., “accomplished” is quite the understatement.

And as the accolades continue funneling in—which already include New York Times bestselling author, director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, TED speaker, media contributor and academic—Kendi is making sure to use that influence to bring relief “to Black people who are suffering under the foot of racism.”

Advertisement

“Many of us are constantly being attacked, constantly being discredited, constantly being told that we’re worthless and nothing,” said Kendi, which is why he says he was especially honored to be recognized on this year’s The Root 100.

“To be recognized by African Americans, I mean, it means everything.”

Watch as Kendi emphasizes the importance of uplifting all Black people, why lists like The Root 100 are so critical, and more in the video above.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is an award-winning Video Producer at The Root passionate about dismantling unjust societal power structures and all things Black culture. She's also probably watching “Living Single.”

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

A Judge Asked Harvard to Find Out Why So Many Black People Were In Prison. They Could Only Find 1 Answer: Systemic Racism

For Kobe: After Suffering One of Its Biggest Tragedies, Los Angeles Achieves Arguably Its Most Meaningful Triumph

Trump: Racists Call It Columbus Day, So I’m Calling It Columbus Day!

Smells Like Tween Spirit: Nandi Bushell Is So Dope, Dave Grohl Wrote a Song About Her

DISCUSSION

Latest on The Root

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement