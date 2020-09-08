The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Some Thoughts

I Would Like to Speak With the Manager, Please

thejournalista
Monique Judge
Filed to:The Price Is Too Damn High
The Price Is Too Damn HighFilet-O-FishMcDonald'sfast foodfast food pricesLet me speak to your manager
9
Save
Illustration for article titled I Would Like to Speak With the Manager, Please
Photo: Robson90 (Shutterstock)

You saw the title. I would like to speak with the motherfucking manager.

Over the weekend, I found myself in the McDonald’s drive-thru because…

Actually, don’t fucking worry about why I went, just know that I was there. I was hungry and wanted something quick. I didn’t want a burger though, because even though we obsessed over them as children, when you get older and experience real burgers from places like Fatburger, In-N-Out and the like, you come to understand that McDonald’s burgers are not that great.

Advertisement

But they do make other things that are good. Their pink goo chicken nuggets aren’t that bad, and the McChicken is especially delicious if you tell them to hold the lettuce, add cheese and substitute Big Mac sauce for the mayo (seriously, try it!).

The best thing on the McDonald’s menu, however—besides the tasty McGriddle, and I won’t be argued with about the tastiness of the McGriddle—is the Filet-O-Fish.

Advertisement

Now, hear me out: No, it’s not a po’ boy from Louisiana. It’s not even a fish sandwich from your hood fish spot that gives you a piece of catfish or whiting or red snapper or perch slapped between two pieces of white bread with hot sauce on them.

It’s a square piece of fish on a bun with cheese and tartar sauce. That’s it. It’s super simple.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V7 Fluffy
Dyson V7 Fluffy

But it’s a super simple delicious thing.

Which is why I got very upset when I looked at the drive-thru menu and saw that the Filet-O-Fish is priced at $4.99 at my local McDonald’s.

Advertisement

Four hundred ninety-nine cents for a bun, a square piece of fish of questionable origins, a piece of American (???) cheese and tartar sauce.

Like, if anything, the Filet-O-Fish meal with fries and a drink should be $4.99, but not the sandwich by itself. So I would like to speak to the fucking manager because this upset me and I was thinking about it all weekend.

Advertisement

Instead of getting my beloved Filet-O-Fish, I ended up getting the two McChickens for $3 deal, and let me tell you, a McChicken is a very poor substitute for a Filet-O-Fish. Especially if you let them get cold, which I did. The buns were rubbery, the meat was tough, and gotdammit, it wasn’t the Filet-O-Fish I wanted.

I don’t know about you, but I like my fast food good and cheap. There seems to be a trend where fast-food restaurants are charging high prices for their very basic food. The value menu at McDonald’s ain’t even hitting like it used to be. The pickings are extremely slim, and honestly, nothing on their menu is really that good—except for McGriddles and the beloved Filet-O-Fish.

Advertisement

In summation, I would like to declare that this is some extreme bullshit, McDonald’s. I don’t know who I need to speak with there so you guys can get your fucking act together, but you will not see another dime of my money until the two Filet-O-Fish for $5 deal returns.

Until then, fuck y’all.

Signed, a very upset and Black-ass Karen.

Monique Judge

News Editor for The Root. I said what I said. Period.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

A White Woman Admits She's Been Rachel Dolezal-ing Us for Years—and I Feel Fine

Trump, the Snowflakeyest of All Snowflakes, Threatens to Defund California Schools for Implementing 1619 Project Curriculum

'Every 24 Hours It's Pain': Jacob Blake Speaks Out for the First Time Since Kenosha Police Shooting

Colorado School Suspends and Calls Resource Officers on Black 12-Year-Old Over Toy Gun Seen During Virtual Class

DISCUSSION

wrkburnr
workburner

Those McDonald’s hankerings aren’t like any other. Usually, when I drive past the one by the job, the line is out the parking lot...but not last Friday. I just needed a Big Mac and Large Fries, hold the gallon of soda, thanks. I probably should have just pulled over instead of driving with my knees but I had places to be.

btw...In N Out is like Vegas, only go when some out of towner visiting insists.