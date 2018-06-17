Image: Courtesy of Danielle Young

My father has never really been a major part of my life. Not having a father around was pretty much a normal thing throughout my childhood. My birth mother passed away from breast cancer when I was three-years-old, which left myself, my brother and sister to be raised by family. My aunt became my mother as she stepped up and took us in to raise us as her own, along with her three children. My aunt was also a single mother. And overnight, her household doubled.



My new mom’s oldest son became a father figure. I looked up to him. I asked him for support when I needed it and he was always there for me and my siblings each and every time.



I didn’t even know I was missing my father growing up. I have a few memories from my childhood when my father would come to Rocky Mount, North Carolina to take me 4 hours away to Winston Salem for weekend visits. The flashes of memories were miserable. My stepmother made the visits uncomfortable, and at times, unbearable. Even as a child, I knew that the way she treated me was wrong.



My father was supposed to be spending this time with me, but he’d hardly ever be around and I’d be left with my stepmom and her devices. All I knew about going to my dad’s house was that I hated being there.

When I was old enough to let my mom know, I did. But the visits didn’t stop, they just lessened. But for years, the vibe was already set. I felt like I didn’t belong at my father’s house and my father would come and get me, only to not spend time with me.

Advertisement

By the time I was a teenager, I opted out of the visits and my father and I would just chat on the phone when I’d call him. Honestly, most, if not all of those calls were surface level. And by the time I graduated high school, I hadn’t seen my dad in over 4 years. I extended an invite to my college graduation to my father, and he showed up, with my stepmother in tow. I thought I would be bitter to see them, but I was actually excited to be able to share this milestone with my father. I did ignore my stepmom and her nice-nasty, underhanded compliments though.

My dad told me that he was proud of me, handed me $300, some luggage for my college move and headed back to Winston Salem. From there, my dad and I didn’t speak throughout my whole four years in college. There were a few phone calls here and there, but nothing substantial. I can’t remember if I told him that I was moving to New York City after college or not, but I know he wasn’t there to see me off.



Before I knew it, a couple of years had gone by and my dad and I were back to being strangers. I remember the day I decided that I would change that. I told myself when I left the gym that night, that I would call him. It was as if God heard me whispered into my dad’s ear, because I was on the treadmill at the gym and my phone rang and displayed his name and number. Under any other circumstances, I would have ignored that call, but I’d made the declaration earlier that I would call. So I stopped the treadmill and picked up the call.

Advertisement

“I miss you baby girl,” my dad said to me after I picked up. I don’t think I ever heard him say that to me. Tears formed and I told him that I missed him too.

“It’s been way too long,” I said. Now, I’d never called my dad, “dad” or anything other than his first name. Even when I was speaking to him, I wouldn’t call him dad. I was a professional at coming up with various ways to address him or talk about him without using the word.



After that phone call, my dad and I started speaking regularly and he was even coming to see me when I would visit North Carolina for the holidays. My dad was also back in the dad business of offering me advice and financial support when I needed it. So after a few years of being connected again, I didn’t think twice about asking my dad to help me with a financial situation that I was stuck in.



Advertisement

We were chatting about my request in text messages. We were texting back and forth and when I typed the message about needing money, the responses stopped cold. I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt and assumed that his phone died or he meant to press send and didn’t, but I knew better. I called, he didn’t pick up. The next day, I tried again and nothing.

I figured out a way to handle my financial fiasco by myself and even let my dad know that I handled the issue and still no response. Fast forward to a year later and I’ve made no effort to contact him. I have no idea what happened to him or our relationship, and sadly, I’ve stopped caring. It’s sad because I’d love to have a relationship with my father, but I think it’s pretty clear that he doesn’t want one with me. I hope I’m wrong. I am wondering if I should try again?