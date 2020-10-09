'I Really, Really See You': Yamiche Alcindor Pinpoints Exactly Why Lists Like The Root 100 Matter

“It’s humbling and I’m so grateful to be on this list with so many amazing people that are doing amazing work, including my friends, Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times, as well as Trymaine Lee of MSNBC.” — Yamiche Alcindor, Journalist, 2020 The Root 100 Honoree

As I write this Kinja post, my Haitian mother walks over and sees the thumbnail of Yamiche Alcindor’s face.

“Ki sa Yamiche ap fe la?”

My nosy mom doesn’t know what I’m working on, but what she—and my dad, who is Alcindor’s biggest fan—do know is that the PBS NewsHour White House correspondent is a force.

In the video above, Alcindor—who is an honoree on this year’s The Root 100—offers advice to those struggling through 2020, shares why it’s critical to highlight the important work Black folks are doing across industries and more.