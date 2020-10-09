The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Video

'I Really, Really See You': Yamiche Alcindor Pinpoints Exactly Why Lists Like The Root 100 Matter

jessicamoulite
Jessica Moulite
Filed to:The Root 100
The Root 100The Root 100 2020Yamiche AlcindorHaitiHaitian-Americanpbs newshourMSNBCDaily Override
As I write this Kinja post, my Haitian mother walks over and sees the thumbnail of Yamiche Alcindor’s face.

Ki sa Yamiche ap fe la?”

My nosy mom doesn’t know what I’m working on, but what she—and my dad, who is Alcindor’s biggest fan—do know is that the PBS NewsHour White House correspondent is a force.

In the video above, Alcindor—who is an honoree on this year’s The Root 100—offers advice to those struggling through 2020, shares why it’s critical to highlight the important work Black folks are doing across industries and more.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is an award-winning Video Producer at The Root passionate about dismantling unjust societal power structures and all things Black culture. She's also probably watching “Living Single.”

