Mike Tyson—one of the most fascinating people in the history of boxing—is the subject of Hulu’s eight part series “Mike.” It will premiere August 25 and stars Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes as the legendary athlete. In a press release, Hulu described how the series will take an unprecedented look at Tyson’s life:

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of Our Kind of People, MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.



Laura Harrier, who appeared in BlacKkKlansman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, will portray Tyson’s ex-wife Robin Givens. Russell Hornsby, who audiences may recognize from Fences and BMF, will be featured as Don King. Tyson has remained a center of controversy for decades.

Most recently, he made headlines for punching a passenger on who harassed him on a flight from California to Miami. However, he was never charged with assault. In a 2020 interview with People, Givens told the publication that hearing news of the upcoming biopic (Jamie Foxx was casted to portray Tyson at the time) was a painful reminder of their allegedly abusive relationship.

“I felt this drop in the pit of my stomach and was like, ‘Oh no, here we go again,’” the actress stated. “I felt like the world was crumbling again. I kept going to Mass and yoga and just praying and hoping it would just all be okay in the end.”