Huge New Development in the Tupac Murder Trial

Fans of the late Tupac Shakur will have to wait just a little longer until the man accused of his murder goes to trial. His attorneys filed a motion claiming they needed more time to investigate their client’s case.

Initially, Keefe D’s murder trial was scheduled for mid-March of this year. However, after a hearing on Tuesday, a judge approved the motion and pushed the trial date back to February 2026, according to ABC News.

During the hearing, Judge Carli Kierny said, “It looks like there are quite a few things that are left to be done to get this case prepared so that Mr. Davis can have effective assistance of counsel. Given that, it appears as though I really don’t have much of a choice but to grant it.”

In the motion, Keefe D’s attorney, Carl Arnold, argued that he needed more time to interview new witnesses, who could allegedly prove that the 61-year-old was not even at the scene of Shakur’s murder on September 7, 1996, on the Las Vegas strip.

Without presenting backup evidence, Arnold alleged that Reggie Wright Jr., who worked security for Knight’s Death Row Records, and his team were actually responsible for the star’s death. In the filing, Arnold accused Wright and his security team of having “orchestrated the shooting,” and said his private investigator is “interviewing witnesses that will be able to testify to these issues at the time of trial.”

The big thing working against Davis is that he went on record in several interviews confessing to being involved in Shakur’s murder.

In 2008, he allegedly confessed to the murder as a part of a “proffer agreement,” meaning that anything he told investigators at the time could not be used against him in court.

Keefe D is the only person being charged in Shakur’s murder because he is the only person still alive who was allegedly in the car where shots were fired. All the other suspects have since died.

The prosecution suspects that the shooting was planned because Davis’ nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, and Shakur were involved in a brawl at a casino hours earlier.