Howard University is considered by many to be one of, (if not the) greatest and best HBCU in the land. So it only makes sense that they team up with the greatest basketball player in the history of the world, Michael Jordan.

Earlier this month, multi-Emmy nominated and NAACP Image Award-winning actor Anthony Anderson graduated from HU and as a gift, Jordan Brand gifted the actor an exclusive pair of “Howard University” Air Jordan 4s. In retrospect, it seems that the gift was just a teaser of things to come.

Jordan Brand will now become the next sponsor of Howard University, according to Boardroom.

The university was previously sponsored by Stephen Curry’s signature Curry Brand with Under Armour, which is going to expire this summer. But, the partnership between the golf program and Under Armour will continue.

Howard will now join a list of high-profile schools sponsored by JB including the University of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan, Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, Houston, Oklahoma and Florida.

The Washington, DC institution is currently in its fourth year of receiving funding from Curry, who made a sizable cash donation to the school back in 2019 to fund the re-launch of its Division I men’s and women’s golf programs. Curry’s multi-year pledge has since seen both Bison teams outfitted in exclusive Curry Brand uniforms as the label’s premier collegiate golf partner. When Michael Jordan collaborated with Nike, Inc. to launch Jordan Brand in 1997 — then known as Brand Jordan in its first inception — he tapped three collegiate programs to sport his namesake apparel. Along with St. Johns and Cincinnati, one of those schools was North Carolina A&T University, a historically Black institution in Greensboro, North Carolina previously attended by Michael’s brother, Larry Jordan, in their home state.