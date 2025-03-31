Harvard Doctor On How Wendy Williams Reversed Dementia

It has been a rough month for Wendy Williams, who was fighting for her freedom from her assisted living facility in New York. As we’ve previously reported, she had been staying in an assisted living facility for the past three years, which she described as a “prison” because of her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

However, ever since she was able to pass a hospital mental capacity test, things have been looking up for the former talk show host. According to The Economic Times, Williams was able to score a perfect 10 out of 10. This score has cleared her assessment of being “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated” due to her dementia, also according to The Economic Times.

So what’s the tea? How is it that Wendy Williams has been able to clear these tests and disprove the assessments about her mental state? Well, one Harvard doctor believes that he might have the answer.

You know how TikTok seems to have the answer to everything, well Dr. Josh Helman, a medical doctor trained at Harvard, was asked how Wendy Williams “reversed” her dementia and this was his interesting response.

First, the doctor made a disclosure that he has not taken care of Wendy Williams but is studying what has been reported by the media, and he says the way Wendy Williams “reversed” her dementia is because she stopped drinking alcohol.

But what does alcohol have to do with dementia? According to Dr. Helman, Alcohol is a “potent neurotoxin” and “kills brain cells.” Therefore, by not drinking alcohol, it is possible that her brain cells have recovered and regenerated and formed new connections again. And we got to remember, Wendy is only sixty and received the diagnosis in her fifties, which is extremely early. However, she admitted to having a history of drug use.

So, it sounds like Wendy Williams has been doing all she can to regain her health back, in order to ensure her freedom from her guardianship, and it looks like it is working in her favor.