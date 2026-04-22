How Trump’s Budget Cuts Are Directly Linked to Hundreds of Thousands of Preventable Deaths

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke about the successful military mission to rescue a weapons systems officer whose F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in Iran. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The labs that were supposed to cure the next generation of cancer and Alzheimer’s patients almost went dark after the Trump Administration proposed to gut the National Institutes of Health (NIH) budget by 40%. If Congress didn’t reject his proposal, the administration would have effectively halted the development of nearly 100 new lifesaving drugs over the next decade, leaving America’s most vulnerable to pay for tax cuts with their lives.

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But that’s just the beginning.

The Root previously told you about the administration’s legislative centerpiece, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed in July 2025. Already, the bill has begun dismantling the safety net that millions of Americans depend on for survival.

Priced Out of a Pulse

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement about “Trump accounts” in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. Included in this year’s One Big Beautiful Bill, the government will provide $1,000 in seed money for investment accounts that will be granted to children born in the next four years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By implementing strict federal work requirements and ending the Affordable Care Act’s expanded premium tax credits, the administration has effectively priced 16.5 million people out of their health insurance, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO), leaving folks to choose between paying the rent and treating a chronic illness.

For a patient with diabetes or heart disease, the budget cut is a direct path to a preventable emergency room visit that many will not survive.

The War on Air

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – FEBRUARY 14: In an aerial view, the Mill Creek Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, is seen from the Valley Village neighborhood on February 14, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. President Donald Trump and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin revoked the EPA’s 2009 “endangerment finding,” which concluded that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger human health and the environment and underpin federal efforts to regulate emissions. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Trump’s budget cuts has also effected the air Americans breathe. By officially eliminating the 2009 Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding in early 2026—the single largest deregulatory action in U.S. history—the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has surrendered the authority to regulate the very pollutants that drive respiratory failure.

A recent study in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine are a direct assault on the lungs of the most vulnerable, projected to cause thousands of premature deaths from asthma and lung disease as soot and smog levels climb, completely unchecked.

The Hunger Gap

SANA’A, YEMEN – MARCH 15: Yemenis affected by a long-standing war and blockade receive food meals provided by a local humanitarian initiative on March 15, 2026 in Sana’a, Yemen. The initiative, known as “The Believers Are Truly Brothers,” has operated for 10 years, providing daily meals and basic aid to hundreds of vulnerable families. According to the United Nations, Yemen faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with about 23.1 million people in need of assistance. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

According to the Center for Global Development (CGD), the administration’s stop-work orders and subsequent funding freezes specifically targeted World Food Programme (WFP) pipelines because they were considered low priority. That move ended lifesaving assistance to over 2.4 million people in Yemen alone.

Over in northern Nigeria and Somalia, where therapeutic food supply chains have already collapsed due to the withdrawal of U.S. obligations. When mobile clinics and food distribution centers no longer receive billions in humanitarian assistance, according to the Women’s Refugee Commission, preventable deaths are no longer a projection, but a heartbreaking reality of rising mortality rates of malnourished children.

The War on the Vulnerable

NEW YORK – MARCH 26: Senior citizens attend a meeting with U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) about Social Security at the Isabella Geriatric Center March 26, 2004 in New York City. Schumer met with the seniors to discuss new efforts including a petition drive to protect seniors from Social Security cuts following Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan’s proposed cuts in the program last month. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In late 2025, the Social Security Administration finalized a regulatory overhaul that represents the largest disability benefit cut in U.S. history, making it significantly harder for adults over 50 to qualify for the support they need to survive, according to reports.

An analysis by the Center for American Progress (CAP) showed these covert cuts are projected to reduce SSDI eligibility for new claimants by up to 30% for older adults—mirroring Ronald Reagan-era terminations that led to the documented deaths of over 21,000 Americans who were left with no choice but to die in poverty.