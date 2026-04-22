Janet Jackson Responds to Teyana Taylor’s Recreation of One of Her Iconic ’90s Looks

It’s no secret that Teyana Taylor is a major Janet Jackson fan. The “One Battle After Another” star recently paid the ultimate tribute to her music mentor, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

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Taylor honored the “Rhythm Nation” star in the latest edition of PEOPLE Magazine’s Most Beautiful Issue. In a stunning photo, she recreated one of Jackson’s looks from her 1993 world tour, and when we say she nailed it—she nailed it!

“When this came about, I was like ‘nope, I know exactly what I want to do,’” Taylor said in a video about the look.

Taylor said that she and her team of stylists, “Baba and Laurel,” got everything done in just a few days, ordering a slew of pieces from Amazon to recreate every detail of the look.

“Down to every detail, we’re literally on Amazon ordering stuff. We got it down, all the way down to the boots. All the way down to the boots. You woulda thought I went to an auction, you feel me?” Taylor said in an exclusive to PEOPLE.

See Janet Jackson’s original look below:

Janet Jackson during Janet Jackson in Concert at MSG – 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage)

Taylor’s look was so good, in fact, that it got the attention of the “Control” singer herself, who sent her a message showing her appreciation of the tribute.

“Wow. I just have to tell you, wow, Tey. You did it, you captured it. You captured the energy, the mood. If only I looked that beautiful. I mean, the outfit is so gorgeous, honey. Absolutely stunning. And on top of that, I’m honored. I’m really honored Tey, thank you so much. I love it, I absolutely love it,” Jackson said in a video posted to social media.

Elsewhere in the issue, Taylor expressed how much Jackson influenced her career, an admiration that started when she found a DVD of Jackson’s super-sexy, 1998-1999 “Velvet Rope” tour when she was 9 years old.

Taylor told PEOPLE. “I had no business watching. [But] When I saw it, oh my God. I knew what I wanted to do when I got older. I knew that I wanted to be an artist.”

Taylor said that she and Jackson have forged a friendship over the years, adding that it was the “All For You” singer who played a big part in her return to music in 2025 after announcing her retirement five years prior.

“When I first retired from music (in December of 2020) she poured into me and gave me some really good advice. She played a big part in why I came back. It’s kind of crazy because now she’s like my homegirl in real life. I call her Jan. She’s one of those beautiful spirits. But even though we’ve grown a close bond, I’m still a fan. I don’t take it for granted,” Taylor said.

Photo: AB + DM

Once fans online got wind of the look, they were just as impressed as well.

“OMG I AM CRYING THIS IS SO SWEET AND WHOLESOME,” one user wrote on Instagram.

“THIS IS QUEEN BEHAVIOR,” said another.

“Teyana, girllll yessssss. You are everything. Very motivating. Know that!!” one other user wrote.

Added another: “Janet is a queen and teyana is the best thing to hit the scene in ages!!! Lovely women!!!”