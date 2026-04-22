DOJ Indictment of Southern Poverty Law Center Sends Shockwaves Across the Country

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 21: FBI Director Kash Patel is seen at a press conference with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche following the indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center for money laundering, at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Department of Justice has officially indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on charges of fraud. This comes after a DOJ probe into the legal civil rights organization found shocking evidence that SPLC has allegedly been funding leaders and organizers of racist, white supremacist groups that the organization claimed to be fighting against. But there’s more to the story.

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The nonprofit organization has been around since the early 1970s, with an original mission to help the victims of Ku Klux Klan violence secure legal victories. Over time, the SPLC has expanded its work to challenge segregation, racial and gender discrimination and inhumane prison conditions. But things started to change in October 2025, when the FBI decided to end its long-term partnership with the organization, The Associated Press reported.

At the time, FBI Director Kash Patel accused the group of turning into a “partisan smear machine.” Now, it seems Patel’s warnings have manifested into a complete investigation of the SPLC as the Justice Department makes serious accusations.

“As the indictment describes, the SPLC was not dismantling these groups,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who took his role following Pam Bondi’s exit earlier this month, said in a press conference on Tuesday (April 21). “It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred,” he added.

SPLC has been charged with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the indictment. The DOJ insists that between 2014 and 2023, the nonprofit used “field sources” or paid informants, who were associated with extremist groups like the KKK or who infiltrated these hate groups for information’s sake.

“Unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation and the National Alliance,” the indictment read. “The SPLC’s paid informants (“field sources”) engaged in the active promotion of racist groups at the same time that the SPLC was denouncing the same groups on its website.”

In total, the DOJ alleged the SPLC shelled out over $3 million to informants, but in response to these claims, the nonprofit referenced its years of using field sources to take down hate groups from the inside.

Historically speaking, organizations paying informants is not breaking news. In fact, during the Civil Rights Movement, informants were used to monitor KKK movements and even save lives.

SPLC CEO Bryan Fair explained on Tuesday, “When we began working with informants, we were living in the shadow of the height of the Civil Rights Movement, which had seen bombings at churches, state-sponsored violence against demonstrators, and the murders of activists that went unanswered by the justice system.” He continued, “There is no question that what we learned from informants saved lives.”

The indictment marks yet another targeting of groups against far-right extremism and racial discrimination, especially after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a far-right podcaster and CEO of Turning Point USA. As we previously told you, his death prompted President Donald Trump, senior advisor Stephen Miller, Vice President JD Vance and other MAGA leaders to vow vengeance against the “radical left.”

According to The Associated Press, the SPLC denies being a partisan political organization. CEO Fair said the group is prepared to fight against the allegations and clear its name.

“SPLC will vigorously defend ourselves, our staff and our work; we will continue to fight hate; and we will continue to envision and create a safer and more just world,” he said.

