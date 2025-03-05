5 Takeaways From Trump’s Congressional Address That Black Folks Better Watch Closely

If you weren’t able to stomach Donald Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night (March 4), I can’t blame you. A lot of people couldn’t and ten Democrats chose not to even attend. But there are five takeaways that Black people should get from the circus, which wasn’t actually a State of the Union address, but a bragfest in which the president felt it necessary to continue campaigning against Joe Biden.

Rep. Al Green showed us how to get into Good Trouble

Rep. Al Green speaks after being escorted out of Trump’s speech to Congress

The veteran Texas congressman was defiant within the first five minutes of Trump’s address, pushing back about how possible harmful federal cuts to Medicaid and Medicare. He was told to take his seat by House Speaker Mike Johnson, but wouldn’t. So, Johnson ordered his removal. He explains what he was saying in the video below. I’m glad the story of the night is about him and I think 2025 should be the year of OGs like him showing us the way.

RESIST T-Shirts should be a style trend

In the spirit of Green’s defiance, several other Democratic members decided to walk out rather than hear Trump’s sore winner lambasting. Reps. Jasmine Crockett, Maxwell Frost, LaMonica McIver Lateefah Simon, and Melanie Stansbury each bounced. As they exited the room they took off their jackets to reveal T-shirts with messages. Crockett’s said “RESIST” while Frost’s said “No Kings Live Here.” This is as dope as Kendrick Lamar’s bellbottoms during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Trump still blames DEI for the Potomac air crash

President Trump Rails Against DEI During Speech To Joint Session Of Congress

After an American Airlines passenger jet crashed into an Army helicopter on Jan. 29, Trump suggested that DEI-installed air traffic controllers were responsible. That’s of course, false, and ongoing investigations, are finding that poor staffing and possible bad altitude information are culprits. But Trump brought up air traffic controllers in the part of his speech where he blasted DEI. This was a signal of his administration’s intent to eliminate all people of color from any position it deems important.

Trump hasn’t let go of the sh*thole country narrative

“Shithole countries”: African nations condemn Trump’s ‘racist’ slur, demand apology

Another throwback from last night is when he mentioned the African nation of Lesotho, calling it someplace, “nobody ever heard of.” He mentioned it while praising Elon Musk and DOGE. He claimed it identified a wasted $8 million to promote LGBTQ+ in the country. But South African newspaper The Sunday Times says that isn’t true. Instead, the nation has received roughly $120 million in aid for health programs in 2024, including $43.5 million for treating HIV/AIDS. This harkens back to 2018 when he referred to Haiti and African nations as sh*thole countries.

Trump Wants to flex the Police

Trump calls for death penalty for anyone who kills a police officer

Since his first term, Trump has wanted to find ways to give police more power over Black people and now he may get it. First, he’s calling for the death penalty for anyone convicted of killing a cop. Second, he wants a new crime bill that focuses on repeat offenders. The emphasis is apparently on immigrants who fit that category as he has said he wants them “exiled” from America. But it would come as no surprise if it were as broad reaching as the 1994 Crime Bill, which is still seen as devastating to poor and nonwhite communities.

Madison J. Gray is a New York-based journalist. He blogs at www.starkravingmadison.com