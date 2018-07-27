Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

When bigotry abounds, it’s easy to get frustrated and want to give up (particularly on white people), but every now and then, someone steps up and demonstrates how one can use white privilege the right way—to right the wrongs of racism and demand that white people to do better.

Celebs like Anne Hathaway, Matt McGorry and Reese Witherspoon openly speak on the racism happening in America in ways that highlight the inequities, amplify those doing the work and take to task others who seek to undo progress.

Case in point? Most recently, an 18-year-old black girl named Nia Wilson was murdered and various celebrities have been speaking out about the cruel incident, including Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway posted on her Instagram, sharing her thoughts on the situation and is calling out white people by asking them to reflect on themselves.

“White people—including me, including you—must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence,” said Hathaway.

She continued to say, “Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action?”

You’re doing great, sweetie.

McGorry, known for his roles in Orange Is The New Black and How To Get Away With Murder, often speaks on racism in the media. He recently made a post about Anna Diop’s role in Titans.

In his post he acknowledges racist trolls and I’m here for it.

He said, “When Black women thrive, the racist trolls come out in droves exhibiting the enormous fragility of whiteness. I am so excited for the incredible projects that Anna is continuing to align herself with and for the world to get to know more of her brilliance and immense kindness.”

I mean how are white people even mad that she’s playing an alien, that’s orange?

Now, I’m not saying all white people need to make a post that’s directing all their energy to the white community, but it doesn’t hurt to at least police yourselves.

I hope others can follow in these stars’ footsteps and continue checking the privilege of those who have the most.