How Barack Obama Hilariously Photobombed Two Adorable Black Kids...and It's a Story!

Even though it’s been years since he’s been in office, former president Barack Obama is still bringing a smile to the faces of American citizens. In this case, he was just minding his business while taking a walk.

Oprah And Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Oprah & Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week

Oprah And Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Oprah & Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week

On Tuesday, in an Instagram post, Portia Moore shared a cute photo of her son and daughter enjoying the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. at the Tidal Basin. Sounds pretty normal right?

Advertisement

However, after the photo was taken, she noticed a certain someone in the background. It was President Obama enjoying a morning walk in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Look at the post below:

Advertisement



Moore went into more detail about how this all went down in the caption, writing, “Story time! It’s the kids turn to take a photo together and Damien is saying something to me. I’m just focused on Preston [her son] not running towards the water (peak mom moment).”

She continued, “After that shoot was done I pick Preston up and asked Damien “What were you saying”? He goes “That was President Obama who just walked by” and looks his direction. I was like whaaaaat?! I ran to the photographer and asked her if she got the picture. She scrolls through and BOOM there is it! The perfect shot!”

Advertisement

Noticing the error of his ways, Obama apologized for photobombing the photo, writing on his Instagram story, “Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot.”

Advertisement

In an interview with NBC 4, Brianna Inell, the photographer, explained that this is one photo she won’t be editing, telling the local news outlet, “Usually, I’m editing all of the tourists out of the backgrounds for all my clients anyways, but this is the one photo that I won’t be editing out this person.”