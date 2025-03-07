Criminal Justice

How a MAGA Dentist’s Violent Online Tirade Got Him in Put in Prison

The Tampa, Trump-loving dentist pleaded guilty to sending threats to people since 2019.

By
Kalyn Womack
Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

There’s a new development in the case of the Tampa dentist who was busted by FBI for being behind a series of violent threats. Now, he may be trading his scrubs for an orange jumpsuit.

Richard Glenn Kantwill pleaded guilty to charges he was arrested on in June of 2024. The Feds say they tracked him down after finding he sent over 100 threatening messages since 2019 from text messages to Instagram DMs, per The Tampa Bay Times.

“Being the anti-Christ piece of s—t that you are, we are going to kill you. Torture first, then death,” he wrote in a message targeted at a religious leader who he slammed as being a “fake Reverend.” The report says the victim installed $4,500 worth of surveilance cameras in fear of his safety.

“God bless the Great President Trump and his family. F—k you and yours. Hire extra security ... you’re gonna need it,” the dentist wrote to another victim.

“Take note because liberal (expletive) like you get raped in alleys. You are our number 1 target, you degenerate (expletive),” he wrote in one politician’s Facebook messages.

Among other messages, Kantwill threatened to cut out the heart of a cable news network host’s son and also boasted about buying “highly illegal” firearms, the report says. His wife testified during his plea hearing that he owned 50 firearms in the home.

In October of 2019, the FBI pulled him in for an interrogation and ordered him to cease his tirade. During the interview, authorities say he called himself a “keyboard warrior” but insisted he never meant to take action behind his threats. Investigators also said the dentist also blamed “the government” and “minorities” for his behavior (?????).

However, authorities say he continued his tirade for the next few months leading to his eventual arrest. Upon being charged with four counts of interstate transmission of a threat, he pleaded guilty in November. Tuesday, March 4, the dentist pleaded guilty to the charges.

Kantwill was sentenced to two years in prison.