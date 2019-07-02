Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee is out here like Training Day-Denzel Washington and they putting cases on everybody.

According to CNN, House Dems are suing the “Treasury Department, the IRS and their respective leaders, Steve Mnuchin and Charles Rettig,” to see the president’s tax returns and just how many dollars were converted to rubles.



From CNN:

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal is seeking the President’s tax returns using a little-known IRS provision known as 6103, which allows the Chairmen of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee to request and obtain an individual’s tax information for a legitimate legislative purpose. The move comes months after Neal made his initial request for the President’s tax information and as outside groups and other liberals on the Ways and Means Committee grew impatient with the pace of Neal’s efforts. Neal initially made his request for Trump’s tax returns on April 3. After a series of follow-up letters, the Treasury Department formally denied the request at the beginning of May, and Neal issued subpoenas to the IRS and Treasury Department on May 10.

Advertisement

This lawsuit is just one of many involving all kinds of congressional committees that want to see the president’s financials to determine what, if any, business dealings Trump had that may have compromised the White House.



Trump’s financials have become a major concern for Democrats once the president came up with some caca story about being audited and how that was preventing him from revealing his tax returns, which isn’t true.



Advertisement

CNN notes that “In two other court cases, Trump has tried to stop the House Oversight Committee, the House Intelligence Committee and the House Financial Services Committee from getting his financial records from Capital One bank, Deutsche Bank and the accounting firm Mazars USA.”



Trump is appealing court decisions that sided with Congress and CNN notes that those cases won’t be resolved until sometime next month.



Advertisement

“There can be no doubt as to the power of Congress, by itself or through its committees, to investigate matters,” federal Judge Edgardo Ramos said at a court hearing in May, CNN reports. “Without the power to investigate...Congress could be seriously handicapped in its efforts to exercise its constitutional function wisely and effectively.”

