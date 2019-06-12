Photo: David Degner (Getty Images)

April was a time of hope.

After thirty years in power, Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the country’s military, the culmination of months of mass protests.

Images from the demonstrations were shared internationally, including one striking photo of a young woman standing atop a car, her white robe a callback to the clothing worn by women in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, when they marched against military dictatorships. On the streets of the capital, Khartoum, were thousands of protesters. In the wake of al-Bashir’s rule—defined by brute military force and open genocide—pro-democracy activists hoped for a return to civilian-led government.

Instead, the military commanders who forced al-Bashir to step down have remained in power, and talks between democratic activists and military leaders to transition the government to civilian rule have stalled out as generals now say they won’t hold elections for another nine months. CBS News reports there is growing fear among the Sudanese people that whatever elections the military holds will be neither free nor fair, “and would be orchestrated simply to legitimize the appointment of a new military dictator.”

Then, last week, the military orchestrated a violent crackdown in Khartoum, with paramilitary troops killing and sexually assaulting scores of protesters. In Darfur, where al-Bashir’s troops committed horrific atrocities against Darfuri men, women, and children for years, war crimes are still happening with impunity, Amnesty International warns.

“What we have witnessed in the past three days is horrific and barbaric. The senseless killing of protesters must be stopped immediately, and those responsible for the bloodbath, including at command level, must be held fully accountable for their dreadful actions,” said Amnesty International’s Secretary General Kumi Naidoo in a statement.

Here’s what we know about the crisis in Sudan so far:

Doctors in Khartoum counted 118 people dead as a result of the military crackdown in the capital on Monday, according to The New York Times. Forty bodies were pulled up from the Nile, and doctors have reported more than 70 cases of rape during the attack. The government has only admitted to 61 deaths , and hasn’t even bothered to address the accusations of rape.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement last week condemning the violence and called for a “civilian-led transition that leads to timely elections and free expression of the will of the Sudanese people.” Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy—America’s top diplomat for the continent—is scheduled to go to Sudan this week, as well as its neighbor, Ethiopia, to try and broker an end to the violence. But as CBS notes, with the might of the Saudis and Emirates behind them, there’s little reason to believe Sudan’s military generals will back down.

