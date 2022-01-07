The passing of legendary actor Sidney Poitier has resonated throughout Hollywood. The Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced his death at the age of 94.



Poitier was the Academy Award winning star of films like A Raisin in the Sun, The Defiant Ones, To Sir, with Love, In the Heat of the Night, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and Lilies of the Field, for which he became the first Black actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

As expected for someone of his stature, the tributes are pouring in.

Oprah Winfrey, who was very close to Poitier, released a statement on Twitter that read in part, “My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom Teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious, eloquent life.”

Billy Dee Williams tweeted, “You were an incredibly beautiful, kind soul who changed the lives of so many, and a hero to all. The world was a much better place because you were in it, and we will miss you. RIP dear.”

Jeffrey Wright wrote, “Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.”

An EGOT winning legend in her own right, Whoopi Goldberg, posted the lyrics from “To Sir, with Love,” writing “If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..To Sir…with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars”

Questlove posted a photo of Poitier from Let’s Do It Again on Instagram, writing in part, “You already know I can spew paragraphs of what his activism represented especially in a time that his accolades were happening during the civil rights era—-but man this is more of a personal reflect because of the bonding his 70s movies did for my family & I. Rest in Peace. And thank you.”



Poitier’s legacy runs throughout the industry with filmmakers like Will Packer and Tyler Perry, as well as actors Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood and Josh Gad all posting tributes.

Sidney Poitier’s passing will leave the world feeling a lot less beautiful and dignified.

