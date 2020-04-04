Hold Your Popcorn: Candyman Postponed Until September

Image : AFP ( Getty Images )

The Jordan Peele-penned reboot of the 1992 horror film Candyman has been postponed to September 25, nearly three months after its original release date in June, Variety reports.

In less than a month, the novel coronavirus has canceled moviegoing as theaters were one of the non-essential businesses closing across the country.

Advertisement

Horror buffs and Peele fans alike were salivating after the release of much-anticipated trailer. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Peele, stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the troubled killer.



The slasher film joins a slew of movies in Hollywood that have been delayed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including A Quiet Place Part 2, Black Widow, and Peter Rabbit 2, among others. Other films have moved from the big screen to streaming platforms; The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani was set to be released on April 3 but is now moving to Netflix with no known release date.

Fingers crossed that we’ll see the Candyman remake of the urban legend this fall and that Hollywood will continue to premiere new hits once the pandemic dissipates.